Biotalys NV: Biotalys announces participation at upcoming scientific, industry and investor events

Ghent, BELGIUM , Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release

Biotalys, an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop and food protection, today announces the participation of the company in a variety of upcoming events. Biotalys welcomes the opportunity to engage with the scientific community, industry, and investors during these events to share the company's ongoing development of its pipeline and technology platform.

World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit
September 26-27, 2023
London, UK
Patrice Sellès, CEO of Biotalys, will participate in a panel discussion.

POLITICO The Future of Food and Agriculture Summit
September 28, 2023
Paris, France

Investor Access(event in French)
October 9-10, 2023
Paris, France

European Congress of Entomology
October 16-20, 2023
Heraklion, Greece

Conference on Recombinant Protein Production
October 17-19, 2023
Girona, Spain

ABIM Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting
October 23-25, 2023
Basel, Switzerland
Including the award ceremony for Innovative Biocontrol Product of the Year, for which Biotalys' first biofungicide, Evoca*, has been nominated

Roth MKM AgTech Answers Conference
November 14, 2023
New York, NY, USA

Kepler Cheuvreux Global Agriculture Forum
November 16, 2023
Virtual

VFB Biotech Event(event in Dutch)
November 16, 2023
Ghent, Belgium

PEGS Europe Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit
November 14-16, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal

Cannacord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Forum
November 30, 2023
Virtual

Biotalys Shareholders Club(event in Dutch)
December 12, 2023
Ghent, Belgium

* Evoca: Pending Registration. This product is not currently registered for sale or use in the United States, the European Union, or elsewhere and is not being offered for sale.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

For further information, please contact

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication
T: +32

Attachments

  • Biotalys neemt deel aan komende wetenschappelijke, commerciële en investeerdersevents (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0d46dffa-c6f8-4a9f-abb0-090ac8d2b00a)
  • Biotalys to attend upcoming scientific, commercial and investor events (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f1e65c7c-9abb-462d-a12e-5481182119b3)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
