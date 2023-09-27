SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC's IHart Secured Large Orders from Government Agency, Brand Name Hotel Chain, 3rd Largest Convenience Store Network, Global Listed Companies, Raw Material Suppliers, O2O Platform with More Substantial Orders on the way

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) today announced that SUIC's IHart received big orders across its businesses to supply a government agency, a brand name hotel chains, the third largest convenience store network, global listed companies, raw material suppliers, and an O2O platform as more substantial orders on the way.

IHart's buyers include Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co. Ltd., a reputed government agency in charge of agricultural products marketing company in Taiwan, known as the "Refrigerator of Northern Taiwan". It has the most complete and advanced fruit and vegetable auction system in the country, providing the highest quality and professional services to producers, suppliers, financiers and consumers with 70% market share. Website at http://www.tapmc.com.taipei/

My Humble House Group, is a publicly listed company that operates 5 brand name hotels in Taiwan including Sheraton Taipei Hotel, Le Méridien Taipei, Hanmu Hotel Jiaoxi, Elle Hotel Humble House, and Hanju Hotel, and also offers hospitality consulting services. Website: https://www.mhh-group.com

Hi-Life is a well-known convenience store chains in Taiwan with 1,500 stores, ranked third largest after 7-11 and Family Mart. https://www.hilife.com.tw/

JustKitchen, a publicly listed company in Germany & Canada, is Taiwan's first cloud kitchen company that integrates central kitchens, multiple virtual restaurant brands and delivery services. It successfully delivers the meals to consumers all over Taiwan and overseas. It currently manages 30 brands in their brand portfolio and has 20 locations in Taiwan. It is publicly listed around the world including in Canada, Germany and the USA. Website: https://www.justkitchen.com/

BestMart 360, a publicly listed company in Hong Kong is the largest chain store in Hong Kong and Macau. It operates more than one hundred stores in both places. Website: https://www.bestmart360.com/

Others include the JC Organic - Haijin Enterprise Co., Ltd., is an organic food raw material supplier that passed the ISO22000 and HACCP dual international certifications from Taiwan Inspection Technology Co., Ltd. (SGS). It serves well-known food distributors and organic specialty stores, such as Yuanyuandi, Meifu Food Market, Laf'e Taiwan Lefei, Yueke Shop and more. Website: http://www.jinchuan.com.tw/ House Creation develops systems specializing in self-service equipment, fully integrates the design of self-service equipment into a O2O platform business model through a one-stop service approach It operates i-TRY smart vending machines, i-TRY 's self-operated brands, i-TRY community app, i-TRY online shopping platform, and i-TRY lifestyle media marketing channels. Website: https://hctong.com.tw/

"SUIC is confident that IHart's diversified business will solidify its position in international food markets through various joint ventures that will boost sales and marketing capabilities and expand its footprint in the global arena, leveraging the strong presence of SUIC's IHart in the food industry. These partnerships will significantly ramp up the number of franchisees and suppliers with standard operating procedures for more expected orders in the FY 2023-24. SUIC's IHart expects a positive impact on EBITDA margins in the medium term," said Hank Wang, CEO of SUIC.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786876/suics-ihart-secured-large-orders-from-government-agency-brand-name-hotel-chain-3rd-largest-convenience-store-network-global-listed-companies-raw-material-suppliers-o2o-platform-with-more-substantial-orders-on-the-way