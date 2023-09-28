DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: FITCH RATING CONFIRMS KAUFMAN & BROAD'S RATING

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: FITCH RATING CONFIRMS KAUFMAN & BROAD'S RATING 28-Sep-2023 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, September 28h, 2023 FITCH Rating CONFIRMS KAUFMAN & BROAD'S RATING The agency Fitch Rating has just confirmed Kaufman & Broad S.A.'s "investment grade" rating - "BBB -" with a stable outlook. Fitch Rating refers in particular to the robust profile of its business model, based on a strict premarketing policy and a high level of operating cash flow favored by a controlled working capital requirement throughout the development phase of the projects. Kaufman & Broad is currently the only pure homebuilder in Europe with an Investment grade rating. Fitch's confirmation of this rating in a difficult environment highlights the strength of the group's financial structure and its ability to structurally generate substantial cash flows This press release is available at corporate.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations Primatice: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability and the strength of its brand. Let us create a more virtuous city together. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2023 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.23-0210. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

