Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Frankfurt
28.09.23
09:08 Uhr
27,050 Euro
+0,300
+1,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
28.09.2023 | 18:43
Kaufman & Broad SA: FITCH RATING CONFIRMS KAUFMAN & BROAD'S RATING

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: FITCH RATING CONFIRMS KAUFMAN & BROAD'S RATING 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: FITCH RATING CONFIRMS KAUFMAN & BROAD'S RATING 
28-Sep-2023 / 18:09 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press release 
Paris, September 28h, 2023 
 
 
 
FITCH Rating CONFIRMS KAUFMAN & BROAD'S RATING 
 
 
The agency Fitch Rating has just confirmed Kaufman & Broad S.A.'s "investment grade" rating - "BBB -" with a stable 
outlook. 
 
Fitch Rating refers in particular to the robust profile of its business model, based on a strict premarketing policy 
and a high level of operating cash flow favored by a controlled working capital requirement throughout the development 
phase of the projects. 
 
Kaufman & Broad is currently the only pure homebuilder in Europe with an Investment grade rating. Fitch's confirmation 
of this rating in a difficult environment highlights the strength of the group's financial structure and its ability to 
structurally generate substantial cash flows 
 
 
 
This press release is available at corporate.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press relations 
Primatice: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family 
homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. 
As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban 
projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability 
and the strength of its brand. 
Let us create a more virtuous city together. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2023 with the Autorité des marchés financiers 
(the "AMF") under number D.23-0210. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as 
the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 
of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect 
on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the 
market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell 
or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Kaufman & Broad SA: FITCH RATING CONFIRMS KAUFMAN & BROAD'S RATING

1737413 28-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737413&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
