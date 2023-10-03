SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC's IHart Bags Big Orders - Top 3 E-Commerce Platforms With Over 70 Million Monthly Visits, Leading Convenience Stores 7-Eleven & Family Mart With 8000 Outlets, a Government Agency, a TV Network, Hotels, Supplier Channels

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) today announced that its partner IHart received substantial orders from the top-3 e-commerce platforms in Taiwan, boasting over 70 million visits per month. It also locked in new orders from the top two convenience stores outlets including 7-Eleven and Family Mart, with total 8000 outlets, a Taiwan government food agency, a Taiwan TV network, hotels and other supplier channels.

Orders from Top 3 Taiwanese E-Commerce Platforms and Top 2 Convenient Stores

MOMO.com is Taiwan's largest virtual shopping brand, encompassing e-commerce and TV home shopping, catalogue shopping, and is a Fubon Banking Group member company. Founded in September 2004, momo.com began trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in December 2014. For more information, please visit their website https://corp.momo.com.tw/en/about/aboutmomo/

PCHome Online is the second largest e-commerce service group and is traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. It operates several businesses such as PChome 24H Shopping (Taiwan's number 1 B2C shopping site), the PChome Store (Taiwan's number 1 B2B2C for SME's), Ruten Auctions (the number one C2C marketplace holding more than 100 million active listings). PCHome Online owns multiple subsidiaries PChomePay Inc., PChome eBay Co Ltd, Ipevo Inc., and more! For more information, please visit their website at https://corp.pchome.tw/en/?tx_category=company-news

Coupang, Inc. (referred to as the "Amazon of South Korea") is a large e-commerce company based in Seattle, Washington and incorporated in Delaware, United States. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company expanded to become the largest online marketplace in South Korea. It is trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CPNG). SoftBank controls one-third of Coupang. Coupang is well known for its fast and efficient delivery system, the Rocket Delivery. For more information, please visti their website at https://www.aboutcoupang.com/

7-Eleven (Uni-President) is the largest convenience store chain in Taiwan and is owned by President Chain Store Corporation under Uni-President Enterprises Corporation. 7-Eleven retail channels offer innovative services i.e. iBon, Life Market, home delivery services, mobile payments, and more. Uni-President is an international food conglomerate based in Tainan, Taiwan and is the largest food production company in Taiwan as well as Asia. It has a significant market share in dairy products, foods and snacks, and beverages and operates Starbucks, 7-Eleven, Mister Donut and Carrefour in Taiwan. It has subsidiaries in Mainland China, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.7-11.com.tw/company/csr/en/index.aspx

Re-Yi Distribution Services operates a diversified e-commerce logistics supply chain platform and is wholly owned by Family Mart, the 2nd largest convenience store with 3700 outlets in Taiwan. It serves all Family Mart convenience stores and outlets, providing comprehensive services including product procurement, logistics and distribution, customer service, store revenue accounting and collection documents, store inventory, POP processing, cleaning supplies leasing, etc. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.reyi-distribution.com/

Orders from Taiwan TV network, Hotels, Chain stores and Suppliers

TVBS Media Inc. is one of the largest Taiwanese commercial television broadcasting company. TVBS operates four domestic channels and one international channel: TVBS, the flagship channel; TVBS News, 24-hour news channel; TVBS Entertainment; TVBS E!; TVBS Asia, available outside Taiwan. Visit their website at https://www.tvbs.com.tw/

Leofoo Tourism Group. The group run several brand name hotls chain include Courtyard by Marriott Taipei, Leofoo Village and Wildlife Safari Park, Leofoo Hotel, Leofoo Residences Boutique Hotels, Leofoo Ecological Resort Guanshi, Leofoo Water Park, Elite Bakery, and Elite Concept. Visit their website at http://www.leofoo.com.tw/

Eslite Group (Eslite Spectrum Corp) operates the Eslite bookstore chain (one of the largest retail bookstore chains in Taiwan), department stores and leisure lifestyle services in Taiwan. Visit their website at https://www.eslitecorp.com

Creation Food Taiwan is a ISO9001 and HACCP certified company has provided food production and food catering services, consulting services and food import export business since 1982. Visit their website at https://www.creation.com.tw/

"SUIC's IHart is making big strides in the international and domestic food industry markets as it bagged new big orders from reputed customers, which will help us diversify our client base and successfully expand our international footprint. IHart continues to dedicate its focus on diversification and innovation, growing steadily from strength to strength," said Hank Wang, CEO of SUIC.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

