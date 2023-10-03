Greenpro Capital Corp.: Greenpro Incubated Company Brighsun EV Group Announced Mass-Production for 1,000 KM EV Cars

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced the incubated company, Australia's Brighsun EV Group is ready for mass-production of its 2U Chat EV, a long-range, semi solid battery electric vehicle that meets the market demand for safe and user-friendly driving experience.

The 2U Chat EV has been tested and verified by SGS, one of the world's leading car and vehicle testing companies, to able to travel a distance of 1,058 kilometers on a single charge. 2U Chat EV will usher in an era of electric vehicle with range of over 1,000 kilometers. The result from SGS testing proved that Brighsun EV Group has made significant advancements in improving battery energy density, battery safety and performance and shortening of charging time. The company is also strengthening the research and development of solid-state batteries, which will achieve a leap in both quantitative and qualitative measurements, allowing viable alternatives as compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

The 2U Chat EV weighs 1,937 kg and has a total battery capacity of 146Kw. The weight of the battery is 417 kg. The car's body specifications measure 4,675(L) x 1,910(W) x 1,660(H). There are 5 body colors to choose from. The car comes with IOV intelligent systems like voice recognition control system, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, remote start function and other smart functions which provides the driver with a new and different driving experience.

The company is expecting 200 pre-production bookings of its 2U Chat electric vehicles throughout countries in ASEAN, Europe and the Middle East. The company is expecting to make its first delivery in 9-12 months (Delivery formalities includes 6 months to go through the import compliance formalities of the respective countries, 2 months of production time, and about 30 days of shipping time). The company targets to sell 200,000 units in the coming years at an affordable price to maximize the social value of its green contribution to the world.

Brighsun EV Group will launch its 2UT as Security Token Offering ("STO") on Green-X Digital Asset Exchange, licensed by Labuan Financial Services Authority, Malaysia.

This listing would result in the following 5 big achievements:

1) The world's First EV company to issue a Security Token;

2) The world's First Shariah-compliant STO;

3) The world's First Solid-state Battery EV company to commercialize its EV;

4) The world's First EV to Travel over 1,000km on a single charge; and

5) The world's First RAMz Issued in Islamic Digital Asset Centre (IDAC).

The company also plans to distribute social dividends generated from potential carbon credits arising from 2U Chat EV to all the 2UT security token holders.

About Brighsun Limited

Brighsun New Energy's Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery won the Guinness World Record in Nov 2015 for the Greatest Distance travelled by an Electric Bus (non-solar) on a single electric charge - 1,018 kms.

Through nearly 8 years of research, the scientists at Brighsun New Energy have successfully developed new lithium-sulphur (Li-S) battery cathode material with an energy density higher than conventional secondary batteries. Brighsun's new energy - 2U battery is expected to accelerate EV take-up around the world, significantly increase mobile phone battery capacity and solar-electric storage. For further information please visit https://www.brighsun.com/index.html

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

