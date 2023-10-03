Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.10.2023
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2023 | 21:50
52 Leser
Workiva: Webinar: Adapting to New ESG Disclosure Requirements

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Workiva

With COP 28 around the corner, and following the publication of the first set of standards from the International Sustainability Standards Board and the final European Sustainability Reporting Standards, the focus on ESG has intensified. On October 11th, join the Financial Times and Workiva for a free webinar exploring the evolution of stakeholder demands and the regulatory landscape, how companies are reorganizing internally to meet compliance requirements, and more.

Learn More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789749/webinar-adapting-to-new-esg-disclosure-requirements

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
