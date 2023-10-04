AI/ML Innovations Inc.'s Subsidiary Receives Funding Grant for Its Participation in Europe's Largest Study for the Prevention of Loss of Autonomy in the Elderly

Highlights:

The clinical study, led by the University Hospital of Nice, France involves 30,000 patients.

AI/ML Innovations' subsidiary, Tech2Heal, has been chosen to provide the "technological backbone" for the study.

Tech2heal has been awarded a funding grant of Euro50,000 in conjunction with this study.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that its minority-owned subsidiary, Tech2Heal SAS, is the recipient of a funding grant in the amount of Euro50,000 as a result of its participation as the technology partner in Europe's largest study for the "prevention of loss of autonomy in the elderly through the use of personalized care pathways" (the "Study").

As first reported by the Company in a press release dated March 28, 2023, Tech2Heal's Alakin Platform has been chosen as the technological backbone for the University Hospital of Nice, France (CHU) led Study, because of Alakin's ability to create digital care pathways, collect data, engage patients, report their information into a clinical dashboard, integrate local and community services in a geo-localized map, and integrate communication tools. Ultimately, because Alakin is a "no-code configurable platform", it empowers CHU to readily create a completely customized, complex, and intelligent, large-scale clinical trial by configuring Alakin to match CHU's exacting parameters. CHU is conducting the Study in conjunction with ten research laboratories from various fields such as public health, sociology, social and cognitive psychology, physiology, biology, and geography, and will be following a cohort of 30,000 elderly patients for 5 years.

Background of the CHU Study

This highly ambitious project, at the interface of health, innovation and research, aims to make the Nice Côte d'Azur metropolitan area, in conjunction with the University and CHU, a unique territory for experimentation and innovation in the prevention of loss of autonomy. The aim of this participatory science project is to involve 30,000 elderly people over the next 5 years in personalized prevention programs, while enabling companies and researchers to test innovative solutions in this field.

Led by Prof. Zory and Prof. Guerin, the ambition of this project is to shed light, through the production of new and original knowledge, on the issue of accessibility, commitment and effectiveness of programs to prevent loss of autonomy. The project will also focus on the consequences of environmental exposures on loss of autonomy, the empowerment of the elderly in their care, the use of digital solutions to optimize the match between resources and needs, and the individualization of prevention by taking into account social, cultural, economic and environmental factors. The project will put participants at the heart of prevention by offering them personalized prevention paths, and by creating a community of users who will participate in the development and evaluation of the project.

An individualized 12-week program will be offered, with digital, videoconference or face-to-face interventions. Participants will be reassessed after the course and monitored for a year. A digital platform will be used to communicate with participants and collect data. The project is ambitious in terms of its interdisciplinary structure and immediate societal impact. The aim is to include 5,000 patients over 60 who are geographically, socially or digitally isolated from the healthcare system, and more specifically from prevention programs. The project involves ten research laboratories covering various fields such as public health, sociology, social and cognitive psychology, physiology, biology and geography.

About Tech2heal https://www.tech2heal.com/

Tech2heal's Alakin Digital Health Platform is at the forefront of transforming healthcare delivery, empowering healthcare professionals, researchers, and institutions with advanced tools and automation. The platform's AI-powered capabilities facilitate a shift towards patient-centered care, improving outcomes and alleviating the global scarcity of healthcare professionals.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders.

