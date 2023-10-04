Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.10.2023

WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
04.10.23
08:15 Uhr
4,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.10.2023 | 18:16
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy acquires a stake in LG Concept, a major regional player in the supply of renewable biomass

Charwood Energy 
04-Oct-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, 4 October 2023 
 
Charwood Energy acquires a stake in LG Concept, a major regional player in the supply of renewable biomass 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, Ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist in customized energy recovery solutions, has 
acquired a 40% stake in LG Concept, a major regional player in renewable biomass supply for boiler rooms in Brittany 
and the neighboring regions. 
LG Concept specializes in the production and logistics of wood fuel. The company operates five platforms in western 
France, where it enjoys close proximity to wood fuel resources and use. 
Based on the efficient and sustainable exploitation of land resources for biomass, LG Concept recovers wood intended 
primarily for lumber in sawmills, according to the hierarchy of uses. The company works with local communities and 
forest owners in both the exploitation and creation of plantations and the maintenance of afforestation. 
LG Concept has 20 employees and a comprehensive range of forestry equipment, including chippers, diggers, and handling 
equipment. 
The company's current production capacity is 40,000 metric tons of fuel per year, or roughly 140,000 Mwh/year of 
renewable energy. LG Concept generated revenue of approximately EUR3 million in 2022. 
The company's current director remains alongside the Charwood Energy teams. LG Concept's business activity will be 
consolidated according to the proportional integration method, to the amount of 40% in Charwood Energy's accounts, for 
five months in 2023. 
 
Adrien Haller, CEO and founder of Charwood Energy, said: "This strategic equity investment is consistent with our 
objective to control our supply of renewable biomass. LG Concept is a well-established regional player in the region 
that responds to our clients' energy challenges. This transaction makes a perfect fit with our mission to produce 
renewable energy using biomass." 
 
Loïc le Gall, CEO of LG Concept, said: "I am delighted with the merger with Charwood Energy, a leading French player in 
biomass recovery. It will serve to promote renewable energies in the energy mix of industrial companies, for which 
Charwood Energy designs innovative solutions that contribute every day to shrinking their carbon footprint." 
 
Next publication: H1 2023 results, October 23, 2023, after market close. 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy has a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and 
heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas (syngaz), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/en/investors 
 
Contacts 
 
               ACTIFIN       ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations  Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     charwood@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
               +33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Charwood Energy acquires a stake in LG Concept, a major regional player in the supply of renewable biomass 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   1741527 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1741527 04-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1741527&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.