Biotalys NV: Kevin Helash commences role as Chief Executive Officer of Biotalys

Biotalys), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop and food protection, today announces that Kevin Helash has commenced his role as Chief Executive Officer of the company. His appointment was announced earlier this week. Former CEO Patrice Sellès will remain in an advisory role for the next 30 days to ensure a smooth transition.

Kevin Helash said: "I am excited to begin my journey with Biotalys and was delighted to meet the team in Ghent, Belgium, this week. With Biotalys' groundbreaking technology platform and a diverse group of skilled professionals, I am confident we will be able to materially contribute to a more sustainable agriculture."

"At the same time, I want to warmly thank my predecessor Patrice Sellès for where he has brought the company during his leadership over the last four years, as we are moving closer to entering the market with our first protein-based biofungicide, Evoca. I am grateful that Patrice will support me during the initial phase, before taking the well-deserved opportunity to spend more time with his family, as was his wish."

Kevin Helash' experience will be instrumental in leading the acceleration of Biotalys' development. He is a results-driven corporate executive who brings more than 30 years of international experience in agriculture and biological products to Biotalys. His experience spans commercializing numerous breakthrough technologies in the agricultural industry on a global scale, including in positions as CEO of EnviroKure, Marrone Bio Innovations - previously listed on Nasdaq - and Agrinos. He built his career at Agrium (now Nutrien) where he became vice president and corporate officer. Kevin Helash grew up on a farm in Canada and his family was active in farming until a couple of years ago.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

Important Notice

Biotalys, its business, prospects and financial position remain exposed and subject to risks and uncertainties. A description of and reference to these risks and uncertainties can be found in the 2022 annual report on the consolidated annual accounts and the full half-year report.

This announcement contains statements which are "forward-looking statements" or could be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words 'aim', 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'will', 6 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' or 'should', and contain statements made by the company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are warned that none of these forward-looking statements offers any guarantee of future performance. Biotalys' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Biotalys makes no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by law.





