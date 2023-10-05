CBo Territoria: Official unveiling and opening to the general public of the Ylang Ylang Shopping Center in Combani, Mayotte

Press release - Opening of the Ylang Ylang shopping center

Sainte-Marie, October 5, 2023, 10:45 a.m.

Official unveiling and opening to the general public

of the Ylang Ylang Shopping Center in Combani, Mayotte

CBo Territoria, a socially responsible group committed to the development of Mayotte since 2016, inaugurated the Ylang Ylang Shopping Centre in Combani yesterday alongside the institutions and all its partners (Préfecture, Conseil Départemental, Mairie de Tsingoni, Agence Française de Développement, La Banque des Territoires, tenant retailers, etc.). This nearly 7,000-square-meter retail complex is entirely controlled by the Group.

The Ylang Ylang shopping Centre, which comprises a Carrefour supermarket (owned by the GBH Group), the Mr. Bricolage and C'TAM chains (run by the Cananga Group), and a 15-store retail arcade, opens its doors today. This new lifestyle and service center will benefit Mahoran families by offering a wide range of products and services, including ready-to-wear (OVS, Skechers…), baby care (Bébé 9, Okaidi), beauty, well-being, and jewelry (Beauty Success, The Body Shop, Oceanor…), telecommunications (Orange, SFR, and Canal +), and restaurants (Burger Yatrou…).

CBo Territoria, a pioneer in the design, construction, and operation of green buildings in tropical environments, aims to obtain BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) certification for this site in 2024, becoming the first in the Indian Ocean region to achieve this distinction. In terms of building design, equipment, rainwater management, and waste reduction, this retail center demonstrates strong environmental goals. The thermal design adheres to the Mayénergie Plus (ADEME) reference system and the roof will be fitted with photovoltaic panels.

The Group reaffirms its commitment to the second-most populous department in France, which receives significant development assistance from both the French government and the European Union. At the intersection of the departmental highways connecting the north, south, and west of the region, Ylang Ylang provides an innovative facility that matches the region's high aspirations in a previously under-equipped but unquestionably economically significant sector. It serves as a balanced complement to the services provided in the region's capital, Mamoudzou, and marks an important turning point in the region's development.

This project is part of CBo Territoria's Impact Péi 2030* roadmap, which includes a strong social component, driven by a proactive approach to recruitment involving future shopkeepers, in partnership with the public employment agency, with the aim of optimizing economic spin-offs for the benefit of Tsingoni and central-western island residents. Thus, approximately 130 direct positions have been created.

As an extension to the shopping center, CBo Territoria is pursuing its development in the area by building commercial properties. To that purpose, Pôle Emploi will be delivered an office building of 1,130 sq.m of usable floor space in the second quarter of 2024. In addition, the tertiary sector offer on this area is being further expanded by the launch of an office complex of 2,150 m² of usable floor space, and a retail park of 2,900 m² of usable floor space, both of which are already being marketed.

"We are delighted to be a part of the Mahoran territory's structure and development by constructing this center of life and interchange. This economic dynamic is backed by a strong emphasis on environmental issues, with the first BREEAM-certified building delivered in the Indian Ocean region," says Géraldine Neyret, Chief Executive Officer of CBo Territoria.

* CBo Territoria is revitalizing its CSR activities to prepare for key international and European challenges in terms of climate, environment, and a long-term economic perspective. To that purpose, we have developed a virtuous dynamic for the regions in which we operate, as well as for our stakeholders, based on four essential principles: responsible citizens, environmental mobilization, energy efficiency, and committed employer. In 2022, the Group structured its action plan, "Impact Péi 2030," for the coming years, around these challenges.

2024 financial calendar: 2023 annual results - Tuesday, February 6, 2024

About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for nearly 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€300.6 million at the end of December, representing 81% of total assets in value at year- end 2022). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C") that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises).

Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CBo Territoria has been in the Top 10 of compartment "C" of the Gai?a-Index for the past 6 years, a French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and medium-sized companies in terms of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

More information on cboterritoria.com

INVESTORS Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Director of Finance and Administration - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

PRESS Contacts

Finance: Agnès Villeret - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Corporate - Paris: Dina Morin - dmorin@capvalue.fr

La Réunion & Mayotte: Catherine Galatoire - cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com

