CBO TERRITORIA: News-Residential property development

Press release - Residential property development

Sainte-Marie, April 29, 2024, 10: 45 (local time)



News-Residential property development

Open days on May 3 and 4 to launch serviced plots for the Jardin du Golf development in Sainte-Marie

Delivery of the Le Clos des Serins housing project in Saint-Paul financed by Social Rental Loan ("PLS" in French) to SHLM



CBo Territoria today announced the completion of the Jardin du Golf development on the outskirts of Beauséjour in Sainte-Marie, as well as the delivery of the Le Clos des Serins development on Marie Caze in Saint-Paul, which was financed by a social rental loan (PLS). These two projects demonstrate the breadth of the Group's residential property offering, which is tailored to the real estate requirements of the inhabitants of Reunion Island.

Jardin du Golf, 18 high-end plots available on the heights of Sainte-Marie



The construction of a new high-end private development, consisting of 18 serviced plots with gated access, has recently been completed. This distinctive property is situated in Sainte-Marie, adjacent to Beauséjour, and is ideally situated just a 10-minute drive away from Gillot airport, the La Mare business district, and the Duparc shopping mall.



Jardin du Golf benefits from a convenient location near the Beauséjour Sports Club restaurant and sports facilities, the various stores, and services available at the Beauséjour market square, and the shaded pedestrian promenade of the Eastern Green Corridor.



This residential complex is situated on a gently sloping site, allowing for easy construction of the villas. The development offers a tranquil and green living environment, with the bonus of sea and/or mountain views.

On May 3 and 4, CBo Territoria's marketing team welcomes interested buyers to tour the various plots during "Open Days" from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Meeting location: Beauséjour Market Square.

Le Clos des Serins, 30 social housing units with a "cottage" feel

The Le Clos des Serins development in Marie Caze was developed on a sold-off-plan basis for SHLMR (Action Logement Group) and has 30 one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The architectural approach used provides the project a "cottage" vibe, as it is divided into two buildings with a maximum of four apartments per block, and each with a two-story floor plan.



Furthermore, particular emphasis has been placed on the vegetated inner courtyard, specifically through the preservation of tamarind trees that provide shade and cooling. These architectural concepts ensure the residence's bioclimatic operation and provide occupants with the opportunity to reside in an open, pleasant green space.



The program is conveniently located close to Paul Vergès High School (St Paul IV) and the Savanna area's business facilities. The Marie Caze district is undergoing further development, with new projects (117 intermediate and free housing units) scheduled for completion in 2024 and the construction of sports and recreational facilities.

More information on www.cboterritoria.com



About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for nearly 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€318.9 million, representing 86% of total assets in value at 31 décembre 2023). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C") that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises).

Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CBo Territoria has been in the Top 10 of compartment "C" of the Gai?a-Index for the past 6 years, a French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and medium-sized companies in terms of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

More information on cboterritoria.com



INVESTORS Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Director of Finance and Administration - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

PRESS Contacts

Finance: Agnès Villeret - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Corporate - Paris: Dina Morin - dmorin@capvalue.fr

La Réunion & Mayotte: Catherine Galatoire - cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l2idaJdtl5eXm59pacZobWZmZ5tkxmSdZWLHxZdxlJqWmG2SnG+TaciXZnFmmGxp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85373-cp-actualites-promotion-residentielle_ang.pdf