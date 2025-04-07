CBO TERRITORIA: NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024

Press release - Availability of the

annual financial report

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024





CBo Territoria is pleased to announce that the annual financial report as of December 31, 2024 have been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority, in ESEF format.

The statements include:

- message from the directors and a presentation of the Group,

- management report,

- corporate governance report,

- 2024 consolidated financial statements,

- 2024 annual financial statements,

- Statutory Auditors' reports,

- agenda and draft resolutions for the Annual General Meeting of 30 April 2025,

- certificate of the person responsible.

The 2024 annual financial report can be accessed on the company's website at www.cboterritoria.com, under the heading "Finance / Regulated Information / Financial and non financial documents / Annual reports / 2025 ".



Find all the financial information of the CBo Territoria Group on the website www.cboterritoria.com or on www.actusnews.com.



2025 Financial calendar: Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Wednesday, April 30, 2025 (Sainte-Marie La Réunion)



About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for nearly 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€378.28 million assets in value at end 2024). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C") that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises). Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is by nature in the company's DNA. Its commitment and actions are recognized by the Gaïa-Index, the French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and mid-cap companies in terms of CSR. Since its entry in 2016, CBo Territoria has remained at the top of its category.

More information on cboterritoria.com

