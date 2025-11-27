CBO TERRITORIA: Jardin des Gardénias: a new NF Habitat-certified residence certified in the sustainable tropical city of Beauséjour

Press release - Property Development

Jardin des Gardénias : a new NF Habitat-certified residence certified

in the sustainable tropical city of Beauséjour





On November 18, CBo Territoria delivered the second phase of Jardin des Gardénias in Sainte-Marie (36 units). Developed as presale transaction (VEFA) for SHLMR, the residence now offers 78 Intermediate Rental Housing (LLI) apartments.

Jardin des Gardénias reflects the Group's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable housing that meets the needs of Reunion Island at a time of significant housing pressure. The apartments, designed to adapt the modern lifestyles, feature functional, bright, and well-organized spaces. Each unit opens onto a spacious veranda, a true extension of the interior, ensuring comfort, practicality, and quality of life for future residents.

Its contemporary urban architecture fits seamlessly into the vision of Beauséjour as a sustainable tropical city and responds to today's environmental challenges. The residence benefits from harmonious landscaping featuring pedestrian pathways and green areas that offer spaces for relaxation while naturally cooling the central courtyard. The common areas are welcoming, secure, and designed to foster social interaction.

The development is under the French NF Habitat quality label, which attests to housing standards in energy performance, noise insulation, safety, and indoor air quality. It also reflects a responsible construction approach focused on meeting residents' expectations.

With this new residence, CBo Territoria reaffirms its commitment to building sustainable housing and contributes actively to enhancing the living environment on Réunion Island.

From a social perspective, SHLMR and CBo Territoria ensure that their construction projects also serve as pathways to employment. By integrating measures that promote access to work for people facing barriers to the labor market, each construction site becomes a concrete opportunity for integration and solidarity. As part of the Jardin des Gardénias project, 20 workers received support, totaling 10,793 hours of work. This approach strengthens the social impact of real estate projects and contributes to the island's economic vitality.

To date, CBo Territoria has delivered 1,975 homes in Beauséjour to. As of today, three construction sites are underway across the island, totaling 136 units.



About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

A leading real estate player in Réunion Island for 20 years, CBo Territoria has become a multi-regional development property investment company (€379.7m economic property portfolio value at end-June 2025). The Group operates across the entire real estate value chain (Land Developer, Property Developer and Property Investment Company), pursuing growth through its land reserves or land acquisitions.

Since inception, CBo Territoria has been committed to sustainable real estate. CSR is embedded in the company's DNA and is embodied today in its Impact Péï 2030 programme.

CBo Territoria is a dividend-paying property investment company eligible for PEA PME and listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C).



