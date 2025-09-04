CBO TERRITORIA: Laying of the foundation stone for the Galabé office project in the Savanna business district in Saint-Paul

Press release - Development

Laying of the foundation stone for the Galabé office project in the Savanna business district in Saint-Paul



Galabé, an Office Real Estate complex at the crossroads of Réunion's economy and history

CBo Territoria is continuing to grow in the dynamic town of Saint-Paul, right within the Savanna business district with Galabé, an office project offering nearly 4,200 sqm of usable floor space. The complex consists of two four-story buildings, one with 2,440 sqm and the other with 1,725 sqm. The office floors are designed for maximum flexibility, allowing subdivision from as little as 68 m². The complex provides 132 parking spaces, well above local zoning requirements.

This property is primarily intended for lease to be integrated into the group's office property portfolio. However, the 1,725 sqm building may be made available for sale.

Galabé is located right next to the former Savanna factory, which processed cane into sugar until 1985 before being repurposed for new uses. Indeed, more than 15 years ago, CBo Territoria converted this industrial brownfield into a business center, later notably adding Lizine coworking spaces in 2016 to meet new ways of working.

The Savanna business area is recognized for its strong economic potential, at the crossroads of fast-access roads to both the North and South of the island, near the port area, the Western Hospital Center of Réunion, and the Ecocity development zone. The area's economic vitality is exemplified by the "CHOR 2030" expansion program (first construction phase scheduled for delivery in July 2026); the increase in traffic lanes (third lane between Rivière des Galets and Savanna set for delivery in early August); infrastructure improvements via "Sans Souci" and the relocation of the Regional Council offices at the end of 2024.

Furthermore, the Savanna business district already thrives on genuine synergies between companies and institutions (large private groups including SUEZ, GBH, Nestlé France, etc., the Regional Council, and the Local Court), a shopping center, local shops, healthcare facilities, and sports and leisure activities-all key advantages for future users of these office spaces.



Galabé , environmentally conscious Office Buildings designed for today's corporate work practices

The Group has chosen a resolutely contemporary architecture, with façades and openings inspired by the "galabé", a caramel-colored sugarloaf produced through a long and meticulous process from sugarcane juice.

The overall design of the project is based on adaptation to the climate, using building orientation and the use of prevailing breezes for ventilation, façades with low thermal inertia, and modular, technically versatile office floors.

Special attention has also been given to flexibility in the interior layout of the offices, whether open plan or partitioned, while taking natural light into account.

In addition, by optimizing office space and keeping common areas to a minimum, the project also helps reduce operating costs.



These thoughtful choices provide an architectural response that meets the needs of professionals, supports the urban development of the district, and addresses key environmental challenges in a tropical context, as recognized by BREEAM certification. After becoming the first company in the Indian Ocean to achieve BREEAM New Construction (BREEAM NC) certification-awarded last June for its Ylang Ylang shopping center in Mayotte-CBo Territoria is now pursuing the same recognition for Galabé. If successful, it would mark the first BREEAM-certified office development in Réunion.

Delivery of Galabé is scheduled for the second half of 2027.



About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for the past 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€378.28 million assets in value at end 2024). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company).

Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is by nature in the company's DNA and amplified through its dedicated program, Impact Pei 2030

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C").

More information on www.cboterritoria.com



