Press release - Residential Property development

Sainte-Marie, 3 July 2025, 8 :00 p.m. (local time)







CBo Territoria continues to expand its property portfolio in Réunion Island

Completion of the first phase of Jardin des Gardénias to SHLMR (Groupe Action Logement)



CBo Territoria recently delivered the first 42 intermediate rental housing units (LLI) of the Jardin des Gardénias development in Beauséjour (Sainte-Marie).

The second phase, comprising 36 additional units, is scheduled for completion in October. This project reflects the shared goal of CBo Territoria and SHLMR to enhance the quality of life through the construction of high-quality, environmentally sustainable homes.

Jardin des Gardénias is seamlessly integrated into the sustainable town of Beauséjour thanks to its modern, carefully considered architecture. Pedestrian pathways allow residents to enjoy the many landscaped green spaces throughout the development.

The homes provide functional, bright and thoughtfully designed living spaces that meet the expectations of modern lifestyles. Every detail has been carefully planned to guarantee comfort, practicality, and overall quality of life.

The high standard of the residence is reflected in the well maintained, welcoming common areas which create a safe, pleasant environment and encourage a sense of community among residents.

Numerous developments underway, including the sale of 37 sea-view plots in Saint-Pierre

By the end of June 2025, CBo Territoria teams will oversee construction sites for over 200 units, compared to 166 units at the end of December 2024:

Aloe Macra (76 units) and the second phase of Jardins des Gardenias (36 units) in the tropical town of Beauséjour in Sainte-Marie, a district that continues to grow.

in Sainte-Marie, a district that continues to grow. Le Coutil (48 units) in Marie-Caze in Saint-Paul, where construction has just started. Pierre de Lune and its 12 terraced villas built on Roche Café in Saint-Leu; and the third phase of Kaisary (37 units) in the Cap Austral district of Grands-Bois in Saint-Pierre, which has recently been brought to market

In response to the commercial success of the first two phases of Kaisary (49 plots), CBo Territoria is now offering 37 additional building plots aimed at a diverse range of buyers, including those seeking a primary residence and investors subject to corporation tax.





About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for the past 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€378.28 million assets in value at end 2024). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C") that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises). Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is by nature in the company's DNA. Its commitment and actions are recognized by the Gaïa-Index, the French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and mid-cap companies in terms of CSR. Since its entry in 2016, CBo Territoria has remained at the top of its category.



INVESTORS Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Director of Finance and Administration - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

PRESS Contacts

Finance: Agnès Villeret - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Corporate - Paris: Dina Morin - dmorin@capvalue.fr

La Réunion & Mayotte: Catherine Galatoire - cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mJtrYsVsY5rInWpuZ8aZnGaXb2ZmxWPFZ2iZxGNvk5admHKTl2domJidZnJjnWZo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92812-250703-cp-promotion-residentielle-ang.pdf