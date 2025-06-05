CBO TERRITORIA: Execution of a block sale agreement with SHLMR (Groupe Action Logement) in Marie Caze

Press release - Residential Property Development

Sainte-Marie, 5 June 2025, 8 :00 p.m. (local time)





Execution of a block sale agreement with SHLMR (Groupe Action Logement) in Marie Caze





Continuing their ongoing partnership with SHLMR, CBo Territoria is pleased to announce the execution of the off-plan sale agreement for the new Le Coutil residential complex in the Marie Caze neighborhood. The development will consist of 48 social housing units, and it is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.

The residential complex is designed around three distinct buildings and a spacious, landscaped garden, seamlessly integrating into the natural slope of the site and offering panoramic ocean views from each private veranda. Significant emphasis has been placed on environmental stewardship throughout the development. Key initiatives include the preservation of highland tamarind trees, the introduction of other endemic tree species, and the implementation of bio-composting zones.

This 48-unit project represents the latest phase in the ongoing expansion of the Marie Caze community, which to date has delivered 624 residential units-both completed homes and buildable lots. The variety of developed programs reflects CBo Territoria's commitment to addressing the housing needs of residents on Réunion Island while maintaining a high quality of life.

This new operation also demonstrates the renewed confidence of SHLMR/Action Logement in the quality of the offer and the strong appeal of the neighborhoods developed by CBo Territoria, -each guided by a sustainable urban development approach tailored to the island's tropical environment.





2025 Financial calendar

Results for the 1st half of 2025: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 (after market close)



More information on www.cboterritoria.com





About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for nearly 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€378.28 million assets in value at end 2024). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C") that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises). Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is by nature in the company's DNA. Its commitment and actions are recognized by the Gaïa-Index, the French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and mid-cap companies in terms of CSR. Since its entry in 2016, CBo Territoria has remained at the top of its category.



INVESTORS Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Director of Finance and Administration - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com



PRESS Contacts

Finance: Agnès Villeret - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Corporate - Paris: Dina Morin - dmorin@capvalue.fr

La Réunion & Mayotte: Catherine Galatoire - cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m2dwYcWXYWzGyJubZ8hlb5eXapdnw2KVmJfGlJKcY8yanZuTyplqnJfLZnJjlW1p

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92083-250605-cp-actualites-promotion-v_ang.pdf