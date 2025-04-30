CBO TERRITORIA: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 30, 2025

Press release - Regulatory information

Sainte-Marie, April 30, 2025, 8 :30p.m.





COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 30, 2025

Approval of all resolutions

Dividend of 0.24 euro per share paid in cash on June 13





CBo Territoria's Combined General Shareholders' Meeting, held on April 30 in Sainte-Marie (La Réunion) under the presidency of Mrs. Géraldine Neyret Gleizes, adopted all resolutions except the fifth resolution regarding the appointment of an auditor responsible for certifying sustainability information. The Board of Directors had called for its rejection due to the announced postponement of the application of CSRD to wave 2 companies, with a quorum of 38.74% for the ordinary part and 38.55% for the extraordinary part, including notably:

the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024,

the renewal of Mr. Guy Dupont's mandate as director

the appropriation of net income for the year, and the distribution of a dividend of 0.24 euro per share, with the coupon being detached on June 11 and be paid in full in cash on June 13, 2025,

resolutions on remuneration of corporate officers and members of the Board of Directors, including non-voting directors,

and the renewal of financial delegations to the Board of Directors.



In accordance with regulations, a recording of the Assembly will be available on the Company's website no later than seven working days after the date of the Assembly and will remain accessible for at least two years.



Detailed voting results and minutes of the Combined General Meeting will be accessible on the CBo Territoria website under Finance/Regulated information.





2025 Financial calendar

Results for the 1st half of 2025: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 (after market close)

More information on www.cboterritoria.com





About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for nearly 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€378.28 million assets in value at end 2024). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C") that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises). Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is by nature in the company's DNA. Its commitment and actions are recognized by the Gaïa-Index, the French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and mid-cap companies in terms of CSR. Since its entry in 2016, CBo Territoria has remained at the top of its category.



INVESTORS Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Director of Finance and Administration - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

PRESS Contacts

Finance: Agnès Villeret - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Corporate - Paris: Dina Morin - dmorin@capvalue.fr

La Réunion & Mayotte: Catherine Galatoire - cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mJxvYJWXZG2aymxyZ8ZnnGGVm5yTyGGUlmeYyWlwYpaWZ55nyGmUZ5eYZnJimG5r

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91395-cbot_cp-post-ag-2025-vang.pdf