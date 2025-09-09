CBO TERRITORIA: NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

Press release - Availability of the
Half-year financial report
Sainte-Marie, September 9, 2025, 7:45p.m.
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2025
CBo Territoria is pleased to announce that the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2025, has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority.
The report notably includes:
- Statement by the person responsible,
- Half-year activity report,
- Half-year condensed consolidated financial statements,
- Statutory Auditors' reports.
The 2025 Half-Yearly Financial Report can be accessed on the company's website at www.cboterritoria.com, under the heading "CBo Territoria / Finance / Financial Documents and no financial / Half-Year Reports".
Find all the financial information of the CBo Territoria Group on the website www.cboterritoria.com
About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)
CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for the past 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€378.28 million assets in value at end 2024). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company).
Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is by nature in the company's DNA and amplified through its dedicated program, Impact Pei 2030
CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C").
More information on www.cboterritoria.com
INVESTORS Contacts
Caroline Clapier - Director of Finance and Administration - direction@cboterritoria.com
Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com
PRESS Contacts
Finance: Agnès Villeret - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com
Corporate - Paris: Dina Morin - dmorin@capvalue.fr
La Réunion & Mayotte: Catherine Galatoire - cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93892-cbot_mad-rfs-2025-press-release.pdf
