CBO TERRITORIA: NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

CBo Territoria is pleased to announce that the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2025, has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority.

The report notably includes:

Statement by the person responsible,

Half-year activity report,

Half-year condensed consolidated financial statements,

Statutory Auditors' reports.



The 2025 Half-Yearly Financial Report can be accessed on the company's website at www.cboterritoria.com, under the heading "CBo Territoria / Finance / Financial Documents and no financial / Half-Year Reports".

Find all the financial information of the CBo Territoria Group on the website www.cboterritoria.com or on www.actusnews.com.







About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for the past 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€378.28 million assets in value at end 2024). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company).

Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is by nature in the company's DNA and amplified through its dedicated program, Impact Pei 2030

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C").

More information on www.cboterritoria.com



INVESTORS Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Director of Finance and Administration - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com



PRESS Contacts

Finance: Agnès Villeret - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Corporate - Paris: Dina Morin - dmorin@capvalue.fr

La Réunion & Mayotte: Catherine Galatoire - cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com

