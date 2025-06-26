CBO TERRITORIA: News - The Ylang Ylang shopping center in Mayotte is the first new building in the Indian Ocean to receive BREEAM New Construction (BREEAM NC) certification

Press release - BREEAM/Sustainable Building Certification

Sainte-Marie, le 26 June 2025, 8 :00 p.m. (local time)





News - The Ylang Ylang shopping center in Mayotte is the first new building in the Indian Ocean to receive BREEAM New Construction (BREEAM NC) certification



CBo Territoria, a group that has been dedicated to the development of Mayotte since 2016, has successfully obtained BREEAM New Construction certification for the Ylang Ylang shopping center, a project that it has developed and fully controls. This is an unprecedented development in the Indian Ocean region!

The Ylang Ylang shopping center, which is situated in the business park developed by CBo Territoria and is scheduled to open in October 2023 will feature a Carrefour supermarket (operated by the GBH Group), Mr. Bricolage and C'TAM medium-sized stores, and, a shopping mall with 15 stores that provide Mahoran families with a diverse selection of brands and services (OKaidi, Bébé 9, Beauty Success, The Body Shop, Afflelou, Orange, SFR, Canal+).…).

The design of this new communal area for the residents of Mayotte was meticulously planned with an emphasis on environmental concerns, a bold approach that has been recognized with BREEAM certification. This international benchmark certification evaluates the performance of buildings in accordance with nine essential criteria: management, health and well-being, energy, transport, water, materials, refuse, biodiversity, and pollution. It distinguishes the most exemplary projects in terms of environmental sustainability, responsible management, and quality of life.

Indeed, this shopping center reflects a strong environmental commitment, as evidenced by the implementation of smart water meters to detect and prevent water leaks, water-efficient sanitary fixtures, and rainwater management through the construction of vegetated swales and a wet retention basin to regulate and treat the quality of stormwater runoff. Other noteworthy features include a life cycle assessment (LCA) coupled with a total cost study to optimize the environmental and economic impacts of construction materials, the implementation of a green building approach, an eco-friendly site assessment, and the deployment of grid-connected photovoltaic panels to decarbonize the electricity consumed on site and in the surrounding area.

The building's resilience was measured during cyclone Chido, which did not impact this property.

It is important to mention that the Mayénergie charter, a reference standard developed by ADEME, the French Environment and Energy Management Agency, for the environmental quality of buildings in Mayotte, has been implemented in addition to BREEAM certification. This standard is intended to optimize the thermal and energy design of the building in accordance with best practices.

The project management team, the consulting engineering firm AMSTEIN + WALTHERT, and COLAS MAYOTTE collaborated to achieve the BREEAM New Construction certification, with the objective of fostering a more responsible future for the Mayotte region with innovation. Additionally, this certification is a component of the "Impact Péi 2030" roadmap of CBo Territoria, which is derived from the Group's DNA and CSR approach.



Géraldine Neyret, Chairman/CEO of CBo Territoria

"We are extremely proud to have secured this first BREEAM New Construction accreditation in the territories where we operate. This accomplishment illustrates our dedication to engaging in Mayotte's development while upholding our environmental objectives as outlined by Impact Pei 2030*."





* CBo Territoria has revitalized its CSR approach to address significant international and European concerns related to climate, the environment, and a sustainable economic perspective. Consequently, it has established a virtuous dynamic for the regions in which it operates and its stakeholders, centered on four key issues: Responsible Citizenship, Environmental Mobilization, Efficient Energy Management, and Employer Commitment. The Group has formulated its action plan for the upcoming years, titled "Impact Péi 2030," centered on these concerns for 2022.

More information on www.cboterritoria.com





About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for the past 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€378.28 million assets in value at end 2024). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C") that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises). Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is by nature in the company's DNA. Its commitment and actions are recognized by the Gaïa-Index, the French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and mid-cap companies in terms of CSR. Since its entry in 2016, CBo Territoria has remained at the top of its category



INVESTORS Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Director of Finance and Administration - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com



PRESS Contacts

Finance: Agnès Villeret - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Corporate - Paris: Dina Morin - dmorin@capvalue.fr

La Réunion & Mayotte: Catherine Galatoire - cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mGyfY5ebl26bmWufkpVumZKXaptnmpKWlmWWmJNtZ5eXbW9llJlkbpueZnJjm2Vt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92607-250626-cp-certification-breeam-vang.pdf