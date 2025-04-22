Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.04.2025
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
WKN: A0E9TF | ISIN: FR0010193979
Frankfurt
22.04.25
08:14 Uhr
3,550 Euro
+0,020
+0,57 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
22.04.2025 18:23 Uhr
105 Leser
CBo Territoria confirms the eligibility of its shares for the PEA-PME scheme

Finanznachrichten News

Press release

Sainte-Marie, April 22, 2025, 8p.m.




CBo Territoria confirms the eligibility of its shares
for the PEA-PME scheme


CBo Territoria (Euronext Paris: FR0010193979, CBOT) has met the eligibility criteria[1] for its shares to be held in a PEA-PME account, a scheme designed to support investment in small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-cap companies.

The PEA-PME offers the same tax benefits as the standard Plan d'Épargne en Actions (PEA), notably an exemption from income tax on capital gains and dividends, provided no withdrawals are made for five years.



2025 financial calendar

Annual General Meeting: Wednesday 30 April 2025 (Sainte-Marie La Réunion)


About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for nearly 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer (€378.28 million assets in economic value at end 2024). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company).

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C") eligible for the PEA PME finance scheme (small and medium-sized enterprises). Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is by nature in the company's DNA. Its commitment and actions are recognized by the Gaïa-Index, the French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and mid-cap companies in terms of CSR. Since its entry in 2016, CBo Territoria has remained at the top of its category. More information on cboterritoria.com



INVESTORS Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Directrice Administrative et Financière - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

PRESS Contacts

Catherine Galatoire - cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

[1] Act no. 2024-537 of 13 June 2024 aimed at increasing financing and France's attractiveness, makes shares in listed companies with a market capitalisation of less than €2 billion eligible for the PEA-PME (Act no. 2024-537 of 13 June 2024, art. 5).

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.