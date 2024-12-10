CBO TERRITORIA: Three residences delivered to SHLMR

Press release - Residential property development

Sainte-Marie, La Réunion, December 10, 2024, 11:30 a.m. local time







Three residences delivered to SHLMR







In line with the partnership formed with SHLMR (Action Logement Group), CBo Territoria announces the delivery of three residences in Sainte-Marie and Saint-Paul, comprising a total of 110 units for intermediate and social rental housing.

Over the past 20 years, CBo Territoria has established itself as one of the leading real estate players in Réunion. The Group develops comprehensive neighborhoods tailored to the diverse housing needs of the people of Reunion, whether for social or private housing, creating a mix that is key to building balanced communities.

These projects reflect SHLMR's trust in CBo Territoria's unique approach which combines social diversity and urban integration. CBo Territoria's socially neutral buildings and natural spaces contribute to a cohesive, inclusive and sustainable territory where everyone may thrive.

Résidence Le Foulque 2

41 intermediate housing units

At Plaine Saint-Paul

and Résidence Le Jade

31 social housing units

at Saint-Leu

Résidence Z'Ambaville

38 social housing units

at Beauséjour, Sainte-Marie



About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for nearly 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€381.8 million assets in value at 30 june 2024). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C") that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises).

Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is by nature in the company's DNA. Its commitment and actions are recognized by the Gaïa-Index, the French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and mid-cap companies in terms of CSR. Since its entry in 2016, CBo Territoria has remained at the top of its category. More information on cboterritoria.com



INVESTORS Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Director of Finance and Administration - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

PRESS Contacts:

Catherine Galatoire - cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

