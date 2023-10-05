

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kia America said its electric vehicle customers will have access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Kia plans to build the North American Charging Standard port into new electric vehicles sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, starting in fourth quarter, 2024.



Kia EV owners will have access to Tesla's Supercharger network via the Kia Connect app once a software upgrade is completed. Kia EV owners will be able to locate available Tesla Superchargers through their EV infotainment screen and on their smart phone devices.



Also, Kia expects to make available Combined Charging System adapters to enable nearly all Kia EVs to charge on Tesla's network. Adapters are expected to be made available through Kia dealers starting in first quarter, 2025.



