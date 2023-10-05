Iota Communications Inc.: IotaComm Launches Internet of Things Application Enablement Platform Delphi360

Delphi360 Improves Efficiency and Safety While Reducing Costs

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Iota Communications, Inc. (IotaComm), a wireless communication and Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, today announced the full release of their IoT solution platform, Delphi360.

Delphi360 is a robust application enablement and analytics platform that delivers data-driven insights to optimize commercial IoT operations. Expanding on the beta release, Delphi360 now enables more applications in more vertical markets, including Smart Spaces, Smart Territories and Smart Infrastructure.

Delphi360 operates by collecting data from sensors, gateways and machines that communicate over LoRaWAN® low power wide area network (LPWAN). The secure and encrypted IoT data is then distributed to either a cloud-based or on-premises database, as needed. Additionally, Delphi360 can integrate data from external sources, including weather, outdoor air conditions, social data and other external inputs. Through in-depth analysis, these diverse data streams unveil crucial insights that can significantly enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs and improve health and safety for our customers. For example, vibration and temperature data gathered by Delphi360 can prevent manufacturing machine breakdowns, increasing infrastructure lifespan, utilization and ROI.

"I'm truly excited by Delphi360's expanded capability to facilitate a broader range of IoT applications, such as indoor environmental quality, preventative maintenance for critical infrastructure and water leak prevention, among others," said Derek Wallace, Chief Product and Technology Officer at IotaComm. "Organizations across many business verticals, from school districts to hotel chains, can use Delphi360 to maintain air quality, provide healthy and safe environments for buildings, advance sustainability and improve customer service."

With this release, Iota Communications is well positioned to capitalize on the exploding growth of the LPWAN IoT market. According to a recent report by Beecham Research, LoRaWAN® is the leading LPWAN technology for IoT, with LoRa chipsets capturing 38% of all LPWAN module shipments in 2022 and expected to experience a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 - 2027.

Monitor, Analyze and Act on Data

The key product features of Delphi360 include:

Monitoring and data visualization dashboard provides tools to optimally manage IoT application performance.

Customizable dashboard gives users control to adjust alarm thresholds and alerts based on real-time sensor data.

Integrates third party data sources to provide an in-depth and unified view of IoT application metrics.

Provides customers options to visualize and consume sensor data within Delphi360 or third-party platform of choice.

Smart room LoRaWAN ® sensors that facilitate easy deployment and offer a sleek and user-friendly design for wall, ceiling, or table mount configurations.

sensors that facilitate easy deployment and offer a sleek and user-friendly design for wall, ceiling, or table mount configurations. An indoor air quality sensor with a familiar thermostat form factor, programmable visual display and E-ink screen to preserve battery life that includes 7 customizable parameters.

To discover more about Delphi360 and the IoT applications and markets it serves, visit: www.iotacommunications.com.

Iota Communications, Inc. (IotaComm) is a wireless communications and data analytics company that provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enable health, safety, and sustainability initiatives. IotaComm provides complete turnkey solutions and modular IoT services tailored to individual customer needs, centered around delivering key data related to a wide variety of IoT applications and use cases across Smart Spaces, Smart Territories and Smart Cities. This data is used to provide insights that enable a safe and healthy environment, higher productivity and efficiency, and cost-savings. IotaComm also offers related services which facilitate the adoption of its subscription-based services, such as customization and advanced data analytics.

For more information about Iota Communications, Inc., please visit: https://www.iotacommunications.com

