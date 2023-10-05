Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
05.10.23
08:18 Uhr
1,265 Euro
+0,005
+0,40 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1351,24020:14
Dow Jones News
05.10.2023 | 18:55
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 30 November 2023 Update on forthcoming announcements

2CRSi SA 
05-Oct-2023 / 18:24 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 30 November 2023 
Update on forthcoming announcements 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), 05 October 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, announces that its next Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be held on 30 November 2023. 
 
The Combined Shareholders' Meeting, originally scheduled for 31 August 2023 and postponed on 11 August 2023, is now 
scheduled for 30 November 2023. All documents relating to this Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be available online 
on the company's investor portal (https://investors.2crsi.com/en/welcome-2/) from Wednesday 15 November 2023 at the 
latest. 
 
To remedy the financial communication problems encountered, the company's management will propose a new financial 
year-end date at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting. In 2019, following the acquisition of Boston Ltd, the 
financial year end date was changed to the end of February. After four years, it has become clear that this date is not 
ideally suited given the constraints of financial service providers. Therefore, if the Extraordinary Shareholders' 
Meeting approves the new resolution, the 2023-2024 financial year will end on 30 June 2024, making it a 16-month 
financial year. 
 
In this context, the publication of first-half turnover, initially scheduled for 26 October 2023, will be postponed 
until a new financial calendar is established during or after the Combined Shareholders' Meeting. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, manufactures, and markets customized, high-performance, and 
eco-responsible computer servers. 2CRSi has been listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since November 25, 2022 
(ISIN code: FR0013341781). 
For more information: 2crsi.com 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi          Actifin         Actifin 
Philippe Steinmetz   Lucie Morlot      Michael Scholze 
Chief Financial Officer Financial Communication Financial Press Relations 
investors@2crsi.com   lucie.morlot@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
03 68 41 10 70     01 80 18 26 33     01 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 30 November 2023 Update on forthcoming announcements 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1742767 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1742767 05-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1742767&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2023 12:24 ET (16:24 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
