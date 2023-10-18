Commercial success at the ESVOT congress and ACVS conference with an ever-growing number of vets visiting TheraVet's booths

BIOCERA-VET use for surgical management of canine osteosarcoma highlighted in a poster session

Launch of BIOCERA-VET COMBO-CLEAN, a unique antibiotic long-lasting releasing bone substitute, in North America

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, continues its efforts on the deployment of its commercial strategy in attending major conferences dedicated to veterinary surgeons in Europe and United-States.

The Company attended the annual congress of the European Society of Veterinary Orthopaedics and Traumatology (ESVOT) (5-7 October, Venice, Italy) organized under a new format to address a specific topic in-depth and gathered nearly 350 participantsThis year focus on "Complication in Traumatology" was addressing topics of interest to BIOCERA-VET such as the full session dedicated to the management of bone infection where the use of local antibiotherapy was debated. Furthermore, BIOCERA-VET was also highlighted in a poster dedicated to osteosarcoma management: "In situ minimally invasive calcium phosphate cement injection for conservative surgical management of appendicular osteosarcoma in typical and atypical locations in dogs ". Finally, the Company strong commercial presence allowed to meet with ~20% of the participants.

After Europe, then Company participated to the ACVS surgery Summit, organized from October 12 to 14 (Louisville, USA) by the prestigious American College of Veterinary Surgery. The ACVS represent the largest event dedicated to veterinary surgery in USA with more than 1500 participants (from USA and abroad) and about 150 exhibitors with all the important players in orthopaedic surgery represented. The Company strong commercial presence allowed to meet with ~10% of the participants.

After Europe in May 2023, the Company takes advantage of this important event to officially launch BIOCERA-VET Combo-Clean, the new reference of BIOCERA-VET product line, in North America (USA and Canada). BIOCERA-VET Combo-Clean is available on a dedicated website (www.bioceravet.com). BIOCERA-VET Combo-Clean is the first-of-its-kind sustained antibiotic releasing bone substitute allowing the local of management bone infection while supporting bone healing and mechanical strength. Proof of the interest shown in this new reference, the first sales were recorded during the ACVS conference.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine.

TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty BIOCERA-VETCOMBO-CLEAN, a local and long-lasting antibiotic delivery calcium-phosphate bone substitute

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

