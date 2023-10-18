Green Shift Commodities unterzeichnete eine Absichtserklärung mit der Whitesand First Nation im Zusammenhang mit dem Lithiumprojekt Armstrong, Calibre Mining gab die Betriebsergebnisse für die drei und neun Monate bis zum 30. September 2023 bekannt, Osisko Development meldete die positive Entscheidung und den Erhalt der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung für das zu 100 % unternehmenseigene Goldprojekt Cariboo und Caledonia Mining Corporation erzielte eine sehr gute Quartalsproduktion von 21.772 Unzen, was einen neuen Quartalsrekord für die Mine Blanket darstellt. Unternehmen im Überblick: Green Shift Commodities Ltd. - https://greenshiftcommodities.com/ ISIN: CA3933801001 , WKN: A3DT77 , FRA: 7WV.F , TSXV: GCOM.V Weitere Videos von Green Shift Commodities Ltd. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/green-shift-commodities-ltd/ Osisko Development Corp. - https://osiskodev.com/ ISIN: CA68828E8099 , WKN: A3DK8G , FRA: 3OZ0.F , TSXV: ODV.V Weitere Videos von Osisko Development Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/osisko-development-corp/ Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC - http://www.caledoniamining.com ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 , WKN: A2DY13 , FRA: 9CD1.F , TSX: CAL.TO , Valor: 36923136 Weitere Videos von Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/ Calibre Mining Corp. - https://www.calibremining.com/ ISIN: CA13000C2058 , WKN: A2N8JP , FRA: WCLA.F , TSX: CXB.TO Weitere Videos von Calibre Mining Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/calibre-mining-corp/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Lithium Uran Uranium Development Production Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV