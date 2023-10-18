Green Shift Commodities signed a letter of intent with Whitesand First Nation in connection with the Armstrong lithium project, Calibre Mining announced operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, Osisko Development reported the positive decision and receipt of the environmental assessment for the 100% owned Cariboo gold project, and Caledonia Mining Corporation achieved very strong quarterly production of 21,772 ounces, setting a new quarterly record for the Blanket mine. Company overview: Green Shift Commodities Ltd. - https://greenshiftcommodities.com/ ISIN: CA3933801001 , WKN: A3DT77 , FRA: 7WV.F , TSXV: GCOM.V More videos about Green Shift Commodities Ltd. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/green-shift-commodities-ltd/ Osisko Development Corp. - https://osiskodev.com/ ISIN: CA68828E8099 , WKN: A3DK8G , FRA: 3OZ0.F , TSXV: ODV.V More videos about Osisko Development Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/osisko-development-corp/ Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC - http://www.caledoniamining.com ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 , WKN: A2DY13 , FRA: 9CD1.F , TSX: CAL.TO , Valor: 36923136 More videos about Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/ Calibre Mining Corp. - https://www.calibremining.com/ ISIN: CA13000C2058 , WKN: A2N8JP , FRA: WCLA.F , TSX: CXB.TO More videos about Calibre Mining Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/calibre-mining-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Lithium Uran Uranium Development Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV