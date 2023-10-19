New offering includes a powerful, intuitive form solution, a collection of app integrations, and customisable templates for event registrations, online applications, lead generation, payments and more

SurveyMonkey, a global leader in online surveys and forms, today announced the launch of SurveyMonkey Forms. Combining all-new features with the best of its beloved flagship survey product, SurveyMonkey Forms enables ??users to easily create professional forms in a single, easy-to-use platform. SurveyMonkey Forms is available as a standalone offering, and is automatically added to all SurveyMonkey paid plans, at no additional charge.

SurveyMonkey Forms helps people create engaging web forms through a familiar and intuitive user experience with purpose-built templates, customisable form fields and third-party integrations, as well as advanced features including data and workflow automation tools to boost user efficiency. Key features include:

30 new and improved customisable templates to help users quickly and easily create online forms for common use cases such as: event registrations, online applications, lead generation, contact information, payment collection, evaluation and more

to help users quickly and easily create online forms for common use cases such as: event registrations, online applications, lead generation, contact information, payment collection, evaluation and more All-new list view of responses for an efficient way to analyse and act on responses individually, right in SurveyMonkey

for an efficient way to analyse and act on responses individually, right in SurveyMonkey Pre-designed form fields and layouts which users can personalise to deliver a winning customer and candidate experience

which users can personalise to deliver a winning customer and candidate experience An extensive library of integrations with workplace tools, such as MailChimp, Zapier and Google Sheets

with workplace tools, such as MailChimp, Zapier and Google Sheets Simplified web embedding configurations to enable users to add a form to their website effortlessly

"For more than 20 years, SurveyMonkey has been the go-to survey platform for people who want an elegant and enjoyable way to collect and act on feedback," said Samuel Bakouch, senior vice president, product management at SurveyMonkey. "Now, we're bringing the same seamless experience to a modern forms solution, fulfilling one of our top customer requests."

The flexible SurveyMonkey Forms solution empowers users to scale functionality up or down based on their specific, evolving needs and can be easily integrated with existing business systems and paired with surveys for maximum results. The new offering is built on the powerful SurveyMonkey platform and makes it easy to create online forms for the most in-demand uses. Small business owners and professionals across events, HR, education, marketing, customer experience and more will use SurveyMonkey Forms to gather submissions, drive action and inform decision-making.

For more information, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/mp/online-forms/

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a global leader in online surveys and forms that empowers people with the insights they need to make decisions with speed and confidence. Our fast, intuitive feedback management platform connects millions of users worldwide with real-time AI-powered insights that drive meaningful decisions. We provide answers to more than 20 million questions every day so that people and organisations can attract new audiences, delight customers, create advocates and extend their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Our vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at surveymonkey.co.uk.

