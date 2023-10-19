NEC Thailand and Vymo to support Banks and Insurance Companies with mobile-first sales engagement technologies

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo , the leading sales engagement platform for financial institutions, joins forces with NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation in Southeast Asia, to support banks and insurance companies with efficient, predictable, and cost-effective mobile-first technologies.

Thailand's high mobile and internet penetration has created a growing demand for cloud technologies. The infusion of SaaS and digital platforms presents a pivotal opportunity to financial institutions to realign traditional channels, such as direct sales, agents, brokers, and bancassurance, with changing customer preferences. In response to this trend, the collaboration between Vymo's globally recognized sales engagement capabilities and NEC Thailand's wealth of local experience in implementing IT transformations allows financial institutions to digitally empower their field agents and upgrade their sales teams to the next level.

Vymo upgrades outdated legacy systems with a mobile-first interface, and brings complete visibility to daily activities and provides real-time reporting on individual agent performance. AIA Thailand, the largest insurer in the region, implemented Vymo to closely support their National Sales Heads and Business Development Managers to optimize engagement activities with their bank partner. The management team at AIA Thailand is able to monitor how sales support activities are impacting revenue outcomes and improve the quality of partner engagement.

Rajesh Sabhlok, MD - Asia Pacific, Vymo, says, "Customer experience plays a significant differentiating role for financial services providers, both in terms of brand and retention. Customers already expect individualized offers and suggestions while being serviced with ease. We are thrilled to partner with NEC Thailand and support banks and insurers to uplevel their frontline to adapt to changing customer preferences, anticipate demands, and provide higher-quality services."

Commenting on the partnership, Ichiro Kurihara, President of NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd., adds, "The Vymo solution has the potential to enhance the sales process and provide quick access to related reports. This solution can seamlessly integrate with NEC's existing solutions, such as the call center system, to establish a robust Tele-Sales operation. Moreover, it can be combined with other available ICT systems to offer a versatile array of solutions that cater to the evolving demands of digital transformation from our customers."

About NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd.



NEC started official activity in Thailand in 1962 by establishing a liaison office, and established NEC Thailand and NEC Communications Thailand (NCOT) in 1987 and 1988 respectively.NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd. was formed in 2003 by merging these 3 entities to provide IT and network support in Thailand. We provide IT solutions in various industries, superior technical support and solutions in the areas of telephony, network, contact center, network communication, infrastructure, IT platform, safety and security systems for the cyber world, enterprises and the community. In addition, retail solutions, display monitor solutions, systems integration, and network operations in logistics are also provided. NEC Corporation (Thailand) aims for a society that connects all people equally by helping eliminate the digital divide.

About Vymo

Vymo ( www.vymo.com ) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for 350,000 salespeople across 65+ Global Financial Institutions such as AIA, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform drives productivity bottom-up through nudges and interventions across the customer lifecycle.

Gartner recognizes Vymo as a Representative Vendor in the Sales Engagement Market Guide.

Vymo has raised over $45M in funding from Sequoia Capital, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann India Investments and is also a winner of CB Insights' Demo Day and Microsoft's 'AI for All' awards.

Relevant Links

Know more about Vymo - https://www.vymo.com

Watch how Vymo can help convert more leads - https://youtu.be/W8KODHivO_U

Media Contact

Gunjan Saha

pr@getvymo.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026997/4064512/Vymo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nec-thailand-and-vymo-to-support-banks-and-insurance-companies-with-mobile-first-sales-engagement-technologies-301961862.html