

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is up over 21% at $2.65. Prestige Wealth Inc. (PWM) is up over 17% at $2.51. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is up over 13% at $392.61. Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) is up over 7% at $6.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is up over 5% at $46.99. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 5% at $8.49.



In the Red



Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is down over 15% at $30.33. Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (FBYD) is down over 14% at $18.36. Notable Labs, Inc. (NTBL) is down over 12% at $3.22. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) is down over 10% at $5.91. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) is down over 9% at $3.21. PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH) is down over 7% at $5.20. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is down over 6% at $218.72. VMware, Inc. (VMW) is down over 6% at $155.01. Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is down over 6% at $33.74. Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) is down over 6% at $20.61. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is down over 6% at $11.95. Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is down over 6% at $3.90. Zions Bancorporation (ZION) is down over 5% at $33.90.



