Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 19
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")
19 October 2023
Holdings in Company
Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 19 October 2023 that, following the admission to trading on AIM of 600,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 16 October 2023, David John Naylor has an interest of 2,847,309 Ordinary Shares equivalent to 2.99 per cent. of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.
