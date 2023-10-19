Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Announces Its Participation at Electricity Transformation Canada 2023

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Spark Power, a leading player in the renewable energy and energy storage sector, is pleased to announce its participation in Electricity Transformation Canada (ETC) 2023, Canada's premier clean energy and energy storage conference. The event is scheduled to take place from October 23 to 25 at the BMO Centre in Calgary, Alberta.

Canada's renewable energy landscape is experiencing a remarkable transformation, and Spark Power is at the forefront of this shift. According to the Canadian Renewable Energy Association, in 2022, the wind, solar, and energy storage sector in Canada saw remarkable growth, expanding by 10.5%. Notably, Western Canada accounted for an astounding 98% of the country's total growth. Solar energy surged by an impressive 25.9%, adding 810 MW to reach a total installed capacity of nearly 4 GW. Wind energy showed robust growth as well, increasing by 7.1% in the same year, bringing the total installed capacity to more than 15 GW. Furthermore, energy storage, a key component of Canada's transition to cleaner energy, increased by an impressive 30.5%, adding 50 MW, and now accounts for nearly 214 MW of energy storage capacity across the country.

These statistics underscore the significant momentum in the Canadian renewable energy sector, and Spark Power is proud to be part of this transformative journey. Their investment in Booth 118 at ETC 2023 and presence at the event reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing innovation and sustainability in the energy industry. As the largest independent renewable power operations and maintenance provider in Canada, the Spark Power team will be available to share their full suite of services.

"Our participation at ETC is a testament to the success we have had in providing long term operations to some of the largest assets in western Canada and throughout North America," said Taylor Williamson, Director, Market Segment - Renewables at Spark Power. "Our ability to remain flexible to meet the customer demands and drive performance has been a key differentiator for Spark."

Attendees are invited to visit Spark Power's booth to gain insights into their industry advancements, North American scale, and the role of Spark Power in driving the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

About Spark Power

Spark Power is the leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services and operations and maintenance services to the industrial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America.

