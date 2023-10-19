Bath & Body Works Marks 20 Years of Support of the National Domestic Violence Hotline

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / October 19, 2023 /3BL/ - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Bath & Body Works has been a long-time partner of the National Domestic Violence Hotline , and the company is proud to continue its support with a $100,000 donation this year. Since 1999, Bath & Body Works has donated $1 million to the organization. Over the past two decades, Bath & Body Works and the National Domestic Violence Hotline have partnered to:

Connect: With a commitment to serving survivors most safely and conveniently, The Hotline added chat and text capabilities in 2013 and 2021, respectively, to its traditional phone lines. It has answered more than 6.7 million calls, chats, and texts from domestic violence survivors and their loved ones across the United States and territories.?

With a commitment to serving survivors most safely and conveniently, The Hotline added chat and text capabilities in 2013 and 2021, respectively, to its traditional phone lines. It has answered more than 6.7 million calls, chats, and texts from domestic violence survivors and their loved ones across the United States and territories.? Support: Creating a referral database of 4,500 local providers and resources for survivors of domestic violence and providing resources through thehotline.org. Company-wide in their home offices, distribution centers, and stores, Bath & Body Works provides mirror clings and QR codes linking to resources provided by the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Creating a referral database of 4,500 local providers and resources for survivors of domestic violence and providing resources through thehotline.org. Company-wide in their home offices, distribution centers, and stores, Bath & Body Works provides mirror clings and QR codes linking to resources provided by the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Educate: Providing information about healthy relationships and resources through the love is respect platform, with educational material designed especially for teens and young adults. Additionally, the Hotline and Love is Respect raise awareness about financial, digital, and emotional abuse.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline answered its first call in 1996. Since then, the organization has answered more than 6.7 million calls, chats, and texts from survivors and their loved ones, advocated for policy change, and forged lasting and meaningful partnerships. The Hotline commemorated 25 years of service in 2021.

"We're proud of our long-time partnership with the National Domestic Violence Hotline," says Rhoe Fields, Associate Vice President of Community Relations for Bath & Body Works. "By supporting and uplifting one another during life's toughest moments and investing in organizations that champion our values, we are truly working together for a brighter, better world."

Along with their committed partnership with the National Domestic Violence Hotline, Bath & Body Works supports survivors closer to home in central Ohio. Moreover, Bath & Body Works supports the LSS Choices Choose Hope television special, a fundraising campaign on WBNS 10TV in Columbus.

Bath & Body Works is proud to commemorate two decades of support and awareness of domestic violence with our partner, the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

For more information on Bath & Body Works' commitment to community and philanthropy, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,820 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 440 international franchised locations to an online storefront at?bathandbodyworks.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794835/bath-body-works-marks-20-years-of-support-of-the-national-domestic-violence-hotline