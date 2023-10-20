Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTN8 | ISIN: EE3100075888 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
20.10.23
09:35 Uhr
1,495 Euro
+0,038
+2,57 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ELMO RENT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELMO RENT AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4551,53509:36
GlobeNewswire
20.10.2023 | 08:58
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status removed from ELMO Rent shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-10-20 08:49 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn AS decided on October 20, 2023 to remove observation status from
ELMO Rent AS shares (ELMO, ISIN code: EE3100075888) as the reasons due to which
the observation status was applied ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied due to the fact that ELMO Rent AS didn't publish
its 6 month' interim report of 2023 within 3 months from the end of the
reporting period. 

The Issuer published its 6 month' interim report of 2023 on October 20, 2023.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.