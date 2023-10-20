Observation status removed from ELMO Rent shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-10-20 08:49 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn AS decided on October 20, 2023 to remove observation status from ELMO Rent AS shares (ELMO, ISIN code: EE3100075888) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Observation status was applied due to the fact that ELMO Rent AS didn't publish its 6 month' interim report of 2023 within 3 months from the end of the reporting period. The Issuer published its 6 month' interim report of 2023 on October 20, 2023. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.