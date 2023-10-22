Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 22.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hotstock der Woche: InnoCan Pharma unbedingt beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBHR | ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6 | Ticker-Symbol: WAH
Xetra
20.10.23
17:35 Uhr
11,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WOLFTANK-ADISA HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOLFTANK-ADISA HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,70011,80021.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WOLFORD
WOLFORD AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WOLFORD AG3,920-2,49 %
WOLFTANK-ADISA HOLDING AG11,8000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.