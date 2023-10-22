Wolftank: Wolftank Group, specialized in renewable energy and environmental remediation technologies, has completed the announced acquisition of the Italian environmental services provider Petroltecnica SpA with annual sales of EUR 28.9 million (2022). The purchase price for an additional 40 percent and one share amounts to EUR 4 million. Since July 2020, Wolftank Group held a ten percent stake in Petroltecnica, as well as positions on the Supervisory Board and Management Board, and had the option to increase its stake to a majority. The consolidation of the new subsidiary will further strengthen the Wolftank Group's balance sheet and expand the base for future growth.Wolftank-Adisa: weekly performance: -13.04%Wolford: The Executive Board of bodywear group Wolford anticipates, despite ...

