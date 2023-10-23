Das Instrument 9AI SE0015837752 GOOBIT GROUP AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.10.2023The instrument 9AI SE0015837752 GOOBIT GROUP AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.10.2023Das Instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMSC ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.10.2023The instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMSC ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.10.2023Das Instrument 72H0 NO0012861683 AYFIE GROUP NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2023The instrument 72H0 NO0012861683 AYFIE GROUP NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.10.2023Das Instrument 8W2 NO0010946593 ARGEO AS NK -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2023The instrument 8W2 NO0010946593 ARGEO AS NK -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.10.2023Das Instrument 2XY US8090871091 SCIPLAY CORP. CL.ADL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.10.2023The instrument 2XY US8090871091 SCIPLAY CORP. CL.ADL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.10.2023Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.10.2023The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.10.2023Das Instrument 9C7 SE0011116524 CALMARK SWEDEN AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.10.2023The instrument 9C7 SE0011116524 CALMARK SWEDEN AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.10.2023Das Instrument B7X1 NO0012450008 ENSURGE MICROPOW. NK 0,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2023The instrument B7X1 NO0012450008 ENSURGE MICROPOW. NK 0,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.10.2023