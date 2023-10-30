Anzeige
Montag, 30.10.2023
Impactmeldung! 1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6
Stuttgart
30.10.23
09:42 Uhr
5,740 Euro
+0,020
+0,35 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
ABC TECHNOLOGIES
ABC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC4,560-0,44 %
ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL OYJ4,300-8,70 %
LOGIQ INC0,161+3,87 %
NOAH HOLDINGS LTD ADR11,3000,00 %
NORTHERN DRILLING LTD0,013-41,07 %
PROSAFE SE5,740+0,35 %
ROUND HILL MUSIC ROYALTY FUND LIMITED1,0300,00 %
TENARIS SA14,880+0,10 %
VERSARIEN PLC0,005-28,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.