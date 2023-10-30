The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.10.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 30.10.2023Aktien1 SE0009664154 Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB2 IT0005215329 Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.3 KYG4990A1040 J&T Global Express Ltd.4 CA1010841015 Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund5 CA6947983079 Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.6 CA76658Q2062 Right Season Investments Corp.7 US98978N3098 Zivo Bioscience Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2689095086 EDO Sukuk Ltd.2 USV3855GAB69 Greenko Solar [Mauritius] Ltd.3 USV3855GAA86 Greenko Solar [Mauritius] Ltd.4 NO0011130155 Infront ASA5 NO0012940347 MEDIA Central Holding GmbH6 XS2706163305 SUCI Second Investment Co.7 XS2706163131 SUCI Second Investment Co.8 CH1267329279 Banque Cantonale Vaudoise9 USP06518AJ61 Bahamas, Commonwealth of ...10 CH1271360625 Equinix Europe 1 Financing Co. LLC11 XS2393510008 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development12 XS2336348326 Jingrui Holdings Ltd.13 XS2201954067 Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.14 US501889AF63 LKQ Corp.15 DE000NLB4R82 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-16 XS1981089284 Sunac China Holdings Ltd.17 IE000DNSAS54 Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Transition UCITS ETF