Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Impactmeldung! 1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EV9A | ISIN: KYG4990A1040 | Ticker-Symbol: J92
Berlin
30.10.23
08:21 Uhr
1,404 Euro
+0,004
+0,29 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
J&T GLOBAL EXPRESS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
J&T GLOBAL EXPRESS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4031,49410:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANNEXIN PHARMACEUTICALS
ANNEXIN PHARMACEUTICALS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANNEXIN PHARMACEUTICALS AB0,0210,00 %
BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND9,6540,00 %
FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS NTM SPA7,5000,00 %
J&T GLOBAL EXPRESS LTD1,404+0,29 %
PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD0,0890,00 %
RIGHT SEASON INVESTMENTS CORP--
ZIVO BIOSCIENCE INC--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.