

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - East Japan Railway Co. (EJPRF.PK, EJPRY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of parent was 117.08 billion yen, up 331.9 percent from last year's 27.11 billion yen.



Basic profit per share was 310.85 yen, up from 71.86 yen last year. Operating income surged 187.5 percent from last year to 191.80 billion yen.



Operating revenues for the period were 1.30 trillion yen, up 16.6 percent from 1.12 trillion yen in the prior year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect operating revenues to increase 12.1% year-on-year to 2.70 trillion yen. Net profit for the year is still expected to increase 38.1% to 137 billion yen or 363.75 yen per share, and operating income would grow 92 percent to 270 billion yen.



In Japan, East Japan Railway shares gained 2.3 percent and traded at 7,872 yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken