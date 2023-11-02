EQS-News: Fiven ASA
Oslo, 2nd November 2023 at 12:00 CET
Fiven ASA - Third Quarter Results 2023
In an environment marked by heightened geopolitical tensions, disruptions in European energy supply chains, and a macroeconomic climate overshadowed by rising interest rates and inflation, Fiven has demonstrated flexibility and determination. The Group's firm use of its two-pillar strategy demonstrates its ability to navigate different economic challenges and underpins its continued success in different markets. With confidence in its strategic execution, Fiven is well positioned to maintain strong financial results even in the current market uncertainties.
