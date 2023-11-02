RONN Motor Group: RONN Signs Agreement with IM - 1 Development, LLC To Provide Project Development Services for Ronn's Hydrogen Pilot Programs Canada

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / RONN, Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN)

Ronn Ford, Company CEO, announced today that an agreement has been signed with IM-1 Development, LLC an Arizona-based Project Development Services company. IM-1 Development is a very experienced developer and manager of the planning, development, design, and construction., including negotiations of agreements with Qualified End-Users.

The developer agrees, among other things, to RONN's Hydrogen Hub Facilities and Production of Trucks and will act on behalf of RONN to:

Facilitate the design, development, construction, improvement, and equipping of the Project on the Project Site, and Enable procurement of Qualified End-Users of the Project, including negotiation on our behalf, including but not limited to the operating agreement with a manager of the Project the operating agreement and revenue-generating leases, licenses, and similar contracts. IM-1 principals are experienced developers globally for gaming, hotels, sports arena, and other similar projects.

The company CEO, Ronn Ford, stated that this was a solid addition to our team; IM-1 Development has extensive experience in Canada and First Nations, providing their services on many large commercial projects. Our project for this release purpose is proposed to be up to 7 Pilots on 25-acre parcels of land located within Canadian Tribal Tracts of land authorized under the guidelines of the First Nations Authority and Bylaws of the respective Tribes, as approved by the Chief and Council.

About RONN Inc, formally (Ronn Motor Group)

Ronn Motor Group is an automotive company at the forefront of hydrogen fuel cell technology. Recognized for its unique propulsion solutions, Ronn Motor Group is committed to delivering high-performance Hydrogen Electric logistic trucks, vehicles, and hydrogen production systems that prioritize environmental responsibility and efficiency.

