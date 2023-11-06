First North Iceland: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Kaldalón

With reference to an announcement made public by Kaldalón hf. (symbol: KALD) on November 2, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 10:1, where every ten shares with a nominal value of 1 ISK will be converted into one share with a nominal value of 10 ISK. The shares will be traded under a new ISIN code with effect from November 7, 2023. The orderbook will not change. The total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased by one share prior to the reverse stock split in order for the number of the company's shares to be divisible by ten. Company name: Kaldalón hf. Symbol: KALD Terms: Reverse split 10:1 Current ISIN code: IS0000029114 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: November 6, 2023 New ISIN code: IS0000035632 First day of trading with new ISIN code: November 7, 2023 Number of shares before reverse stock split: 11.128.216.470 Nominal value of each share before reverse stock split: 1 Number of shares after reverse stock split: 1.112.821.647 Nominal value of each share after reverse stock split: 10