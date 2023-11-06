Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Lithium aus Europa
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWHH | ISIN: US0708301041 | Ticker-Symbol: LTD0
Tradegate
06.11.23
21:17 Uhr
29,400 Euro
-1,200
-3,92 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BATH & BODY WORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BATH & BODY WORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,00029,80006.11.
29,20029,40006.11.
ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2023 | 23:50
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bath & Body Works Delays Store Openings on Election Day

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Bath & Body Works

Effort allows associates time to vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio, November 6, 2023 /3BL/ - All U.S. Bath & Body Works stores will open at noon this Election Day, Nov. 7 to give every associate the opportunity to vote. The retailer is once again supporting the nonpartisan effort called Time To Vote which aims to reduce barriers and increase voter participation. One of the most common reasons people give for not voting is that they're too busy with the demands of work and life.

"Voting is at the heart of our democracy," says Deon Riley, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Regardless of where they work within the company, we want our associates to have the flexibility to vote and know that their voices matter."

Bath & Body Works is supporting the effort by encouraging all associates to make a plan for voting and learn about the issues, and by providing associates with time to vote. All U.S. Bath & Body Works stores will delay opening by two hours on Nov. 7.

The company has over 1,600 retail locations with more than 80,000 associates nationwide. Schedules for Ohio-based home office and distribution center associates also support associates' civic responsibility to vote.

For more information about Time To Vote and for a list of all participants, visit maketimetovote.org.

All U.S. Bath & Body Works stores will delay opening by two hours on Nov. 7 to give associates time to vote.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/800350/bath-body-works-delays-store-openings-on-election-day

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.