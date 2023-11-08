Over 75% progression of BIOCERA-VETline sales, including 300% increase in BIOCERA-VETOSTEOSARCOMA

Symbolic milestone of 1,000 units sold crossed

Confirmed success of the recently launched BIOCERA-VETreferences

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces significant progression for BIOCERA-VET line in the third quarter of 2023.

The number of BIOCERA-VET units sold increased by 79% in the third quarter 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022 and by 39% as compared to the second quarter of 2023. BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY1 accounted for 82% of the units sold and BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU for the remaining 18%. The recently launched references BONE SURGERY RTU 3*1cc, and OSTEOSARCOMA RTU 2*12cc have significantly contributed to these figures. This is particularly reflected in the impressive BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU sales progression of 300% as compared to Q3 2022. BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY unit sales are also up 60% compared to Q3 2022 and up 75% compared to Q2 2023. Geographically, Europe drives the sales with 79% of the units sold in the third quarter of 2023 while North America (USA and Canada) progressing fast now accounts for 19% of the units sold.

These very good figures results from the Company important commercial efforts and the participation at European and international conferences (gathering the surgery and oncology specialist customers) increasing the visibility and awareness of BIOCERA-VET line. More specifically, for BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, the significant increase in sales resulted from TheraVet OSTEOSARCOMA Program implemented in 2023 with among others, its dedicated platform www.bonecancer.dog. This progression led to a net increase of requests related to the usage of BIOCERA-VETfrom owners and from veterinarians relying on our expertise and technical support.

Also, the recent launch of BIOCERA-VET COMBO CLEAN in Europe in end of May as well as the increase of coverage of distribution in New Zealand, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Norway also contributed to these figures.

All these factors enabled the Company to cross the symbolic milestone of 1,000 BIOCERA-VET units sold

The Company will continue its commercial efforts by attending in the last quarter of the year 4 conferences, including 2 in Belgium (Vétérinexpo and Expovet), 1 in France (Association Française des Vétérinaires pour Animaux de Compagnie, or AFVAC) and 1 in the United Kingdom (London Vet Show, or LVS) all representing the largest gathering of veterinarians in these countries. For AFVAC and LVS, the Company presents alongside French and British BIOCERA-VET distributors (i.e., Elvetis and Veterinary Instrumentation). Webinars are also planned.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The sales dynamic of the BIOCERA-VETproduct range, and in particular the spectacular jump in BIOCERA-VETOSTEOSARCOMA units sold, is the result of a successful positioning on high-potential indications and of a perfect execution by TheraVet marketing and sales teams. TheraVet relentless promotional efforts are supported by the increasing acknowledgement of its scientific credibility thanks to its ever-growing network of users (KOLs and renowned veterinarians) and its increasingly complete collection of clinical cases. Finally, the owners' leverage built on the network of OSTEOSARCOMA centers launched last April is starting to bear fruit, by accelerating the demand for cementoplasty in canine osteosarcoma

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty BIOCERA-VETCOMBO-CLEAN, a local and long-lasting antibiotic delivery calcium-phosphate bone substitute

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

1 BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY (BS) line includes 5 references: BS RTU 1cc, BS RTU 3cc, BS RTU 3*1cc, Granules and Smartgraft products

