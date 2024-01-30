Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces that the European Patent Office (EPO), and the Singapore and Israel patent offices granted a patent covering TheraVet VISCO-VET technology.

This patent, running until 2040, covers the manufacturing process of a gel-forming composition as well as the composition obtained by the said method.Patent applications with the same subject matter are pending in the United States, China, Japan and other territories. Two other patent applications on the VISCO-VET technology are currently under examination.

VISCO-VET is a veterinary medicinal product currently under clinical assessment in a prospective, multicentric, controlled, double-blinded, randomized field study in client-owned dogs suffering from osteoarthritis (OA). This study aims to evaluate the potential of a unique intra-articular injection of VISCO-VET in stifle or elbow with a focus on elbow to improve dog's mobility and reduce pain compared to a non-treated control group.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, states: "We are pleased that our efforts to strengthen our intellectual property have resulted in the issuance of this key patent on VISCO-VET technology. We are continuing our initiatives to protect our technologies in other main territories and also through other patent families that are still pending

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240129643955/en/

Contacts:

TheraVet

Chief Operating Officer

Sabrina Ena

investors@thera.vet

Tel: +32 (0) 71 96 00 43

NewCap

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Théo Martin Nicolas Fossiez

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Press Relations

Arthur Rouillé

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

NewCap Belgique

Press Relations

Laure-Eve Monfort

lemonfort@thera.vet

Tel: 32 (0) 489 57 76 52