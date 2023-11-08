

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan-based real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (MTSFY.PK) Wednesday reported profit of 129.29 billion yen or 138.39 yen per share for the first half, higher than 100.14 billion yen or 105.29 yen per share in the same period a year ago, primarily helped by revenue growth. The company also raised its full-year profit outlook.



Revenue for the period increased 10.2% to 1,165.2 billion yen from 1,057 billion yen last year.



For the full year, Mitsui Fudosan now expects profit to be 215 billion yen, up from the previous guidance of 210 billion yen. Full-year revenue is sill expected at 2,300 billion yen.



The company also raised its annual dividend forecast to 70 yen from the previous forecast of 68 yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken