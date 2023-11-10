Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Coup in Europa - Startet jetzt die Kursrakete durch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ER7M | ISIN: SE0001296542 | Ticker-Symbol: OCE
Frankfurt
10.11.23
13:49 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
-33,33 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CORTUS ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORTUS ENERGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
10.11.2023 | 14:58
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New convertible loan for trading, CORTUS ENERGY KV3 (571/23)

With effect from November 13 2023, the convertible loan in Cortus Energy will
be listed on the list for STO FN convertible bonds. 



Cortus Energy AB's convertible loan has a nominal value of 1.00 SEK. The loan
has an annual interest rate of 13,5 percent. The interest is paid out in cash
during the duration of the convertible loan. The maturity date of the loan is
January 20, 2026. Last trading day will be January 15, 2026. 



Instrument:  CORTUS ENERGY KV3
-------------------------------
ISIN code:  SE0020975696   
-------------------------------
Trading lot: 1        
-------------------------------

Conver The conversion price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted  
tible  average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth 
 rate:  Market during the 10 days of trading preceding each conversion period. 
     The subscription price may amount to a maximum of 0.30 SEK and a    
     minimum of 0.07 SEK. Interest will be paid out during the duration of 
     the convertible loan at following days; 2024-01-20, 2024-04-20,    
     2024-07-20, 2024-10-20, 2025-01-20, 2025-04-20, 2025-07-20, 2025-10-20 
     and 2026-01-20.                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Conver 2024-06-03 - 2024-06-18                         
sion  2024-12-02 - 2024-12-13                         
 perio 2025-06-02 - 2025-06-16                         
ds:   2025-12-01 - 2025-12-12                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tradin CE_KV3                                 
g                                        
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market STO FN Convertible Bonds                        
 Segme                                     
nt:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Segmen FNSE                                  
t MIC                                      
 Code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50.
Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.