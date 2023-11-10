Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New convertible loan for trading, CORTUS ENERGY KV3 (571/23)

With effect from November 13 2023, the convertible loan in Cortus Energy will be listed on the list for STO FN convertible bonds. Cortus Energy AB's convertible loan has a nominal value of 1.00 SEK. The loan has an annual interest rate of 13,5 percent. The interest is paid out in cash during the duration of the convertible loan. The maturity date of the loan is January 20, 2026. Last trading day will be January 15, 2026. Instrument: CORTUS ENERGY KV3 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020975696 ------------------------------- Trading lot: 1 ------------------------------- Conver The conversion price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted tible average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth rate: Market during the 10 days of trading preceding each conversion period. The subscription price may amount to a maximum of 0.30 SEK and a minimum of 0.07 SEK. Interest will be paid out during the duration of the convertible loan at following days; 2024-01-20, 2024-04-20, 2024-07-20, 2024-10-20, 2025-01-20, 2025-04-20, 2025-07-20, 2025-10-20 and 2026-01-20. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Conver 2024-06-03 - 2024-06-18 sion 2024-12-02 - 2024-12-13 perio 2025-06-02 - 2025-06-16 ds: 2025-12-01 - 2025-12-12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tradin CE_KV3 g code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market STO FN Convertible Bonds Segme nt: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segmen FNSE t MIC Code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50.