Samstag, 11.11.2023
5.625% seit Sommer! Selbe Gruppe, neues Glück! Jetzt Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen!?
WKN: A3EYNA | ISIN: IS0000035632 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2023 | 18:30
Kaldalón hf.: Prospectus published in connection with a planned listing on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market

Kaldalón hf. has published a prospectus in connection with the planned listing of the Company's shares on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland hf.

The prospectus, which is dated 10 November 2023, has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland. It is written in Icelandic and has been published electronically at the Company's website: www.kaldalon.is/fjarfestar.

In conjunction with the publication and approval of the prospectus, Kaldalón has applied for its shares to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland. The expected first day of trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland is 16 November 2023, subject to Nasdaq Iceland's approval of the Company's application for admission to trading. Nasdaq Iceland will announce the first day of trading with at least one day's notice.

Arion banki hf. Corporate Finance acts as the manager of the admission to trading of the Company's shares on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.

Enquiries;

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO
kaldalon@kaldalon.is

Hjalti Már Hauksson, Arion Bank Corporate Finance
hjalti.hauksson@arionbanki.is



