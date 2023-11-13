SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC's IHart and Boom Fintech With 9 Revolutionary Fintech Patents Sign MOU to Advance Collaboration in Fintech and AI Technology, Provide Top Technology to Our Global Merchants & Franchisees and Expedite the IPO of Beneway

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) today announced that SUIC's IHart concluded a MOU with Boom Fintech Inc., a leading fintech company in Taiwan. This MOU is based on the collaboration to speed up and strengthen fintech and AI technology capabilities of their global merchants and franchisees, and expedite the IPO of its partner, Beneway.

Boom Fintech Inc. (Taiwan) is a fintech company founded in 2016 focusing on smart commerce and merchant needs. Boom Fintech provides retail business smart management systems and intellectual property services to banks, telecommunications companies, retailers and other stores in Taiwan. Their products include handheld electronic invoice devices, mobile cash register & mobile credit card machines, Cloud POS system devices, and electronic payment aggregation PG system machines. The company's goal is to provide a standardized, modular, time-saving, low-cost retail system for everyone from chain department stores to night market vendors, including payment integration, catering/retail POS, ERP, membership, discounts and other functions, as well as future big data + AI and other services. For more information please visit their website: https://www.boomft.com.tw/

Boom Fintech holds the following nine revolutionary fintech patents:

1. point-of-sale terminal system and apparatus;

2. mobile cash register terminal and system and mobile credit card terminal and system;

3. a blockchain-based tax computation system with transaction management platform;

4. a data transfer method, system and apparatus;

5. an intermediary platform that connects decentralized systems and trading devices;

6. touch screen car mount unified smart order system and devices;

7. smart cashier register equipment;

8. real-time diversified settlement and payment management method and payment management systems for offline cash registers;

9. data management system and devices.

"SUIC's strategic collaborations come at a crucial moment as advanced patent technology innovations have become available. We believe that this will strongly support our business partners, merchants and franchisees and drive our collective efficiency and growth in the near future. We also expect that this will bring high value to our shareholders. We highly value the trust of our customers and partners in our successful expertise and integrated supply chain over the years," said Hank Wang, CEO of SUIC.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800281/suics-ihart-and-boom-fintech-with-9-revolutionary-fintech-patents-sign-mou-to-advance-collaboration-in-fintech-and-ai-technology-provide-top-technology-to-our-global-merchants-franchisees-and-expedite-the-ipo-of-beneway