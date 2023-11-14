Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.11.2023

WKN: A3EYNA | ISIN: IS0000035632 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALDALON HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALDALON HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.11.2023 | 15:34
117 Leser
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Kaldalón hf. transferred from First North Iceland to Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Kaldalón hf.'s request for admission to trading
on its Main market. 

The Shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market on
November 16, 2023. 

Short name:         KALD          
Number of shares:      1.112.821.647      
Currency:          ISK           
ISIN code:          IS0000035632      
Nominal value of each share ISK 10         
Round Lot:          1 share         
Order book ID:        178971         
Dynamic Volatility Guard   5%           
Static Volatility Guard   15%           
Market Cap Segment:     Small Cap        
Company Identity Number:   490617-1320       
Market:           OMX ICE Equities / 23  
Tick Size Table:       MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:          XICE          
                           

ICB Classification

Industry   35 Real Estate 
Supersector 3510 Real Estate
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
