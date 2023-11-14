NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Kaldalón hf. transferred from First North Iceland to Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Kaldalón hf.'s request for admission to trading on its Main market. The Shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market on November 16, 2023. Short name: KALD Number of shares: 1.112.821.647 Currency: ISK ISIN code: IS0000035632 Nominal value of each share ISK 10 Round Lot: 1 share Order book ID: 178971 Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Company Identity Number: 490617-1320 Market: OMX ICE Equities / 23 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: XICE ICB Classification Industry 35 Real Estate Supersector 3510 Real Estate